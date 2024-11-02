Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 351.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 159.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 205,885 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201,399 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $11,890,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 123.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

