Lakeside Advisors INC. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.3% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $171.70 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

