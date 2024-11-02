Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

