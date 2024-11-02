Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 25856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 51.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $95,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

