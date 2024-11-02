Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

