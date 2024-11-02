Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.