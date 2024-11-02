Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

