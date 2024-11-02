LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.88. 343,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

