Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

