Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,131. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

