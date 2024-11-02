LimeWire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.68 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,408.69 or 0.99848819 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,379.95 or 0.99807484 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,926 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,926.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.12004982 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,829,164.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

