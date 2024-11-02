Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$86.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.60.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR opened at C$56.61 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.50 and a 12-month high of C$73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.70 by C$0.36. Linamar had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

