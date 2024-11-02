Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing significant changes in its certifying accountant and the appointment of a new independent registered public accounting firm.

On October 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of Liquidmetal Technologies decided to dismiss M&K CPAs, PLLC as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. During M&K’s engagement from May 8, 2024, to October 30, 2024, the firm did not issue an audit report on the company’s financial statements. Importantly, there were no disagreements or reportable events during their engagement period that would have necessitated a reference in any financial statement report.

The company submitted a copy of the disclosures in Form 8-K to M&K on October 31, 2024, and requested a response confirming agreement with the statements in the filing. Liquidmetal Technologies also ratified the appointment of BCRG Group as its new independent registered public accounting firm to audit and review its financial statements.

BCRG Group’s engagement does not involve any prior consultations related to accounting principles or disagreements in the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, or the subsequent interim period through September 30, 2024. Furthermore, no disagreements or reportable events occurred during this time.

Liquidmetal also disclosed their financial statements and relevant exhibits in the 8-K filing, providing transparency to shareholders regarding recent developments. The company’s commitment to financial accountability and the appointment of a new accounting firm underlies its dedication to maintaining strong corporate governance practices.

In light of these changes, Liquidmetal Technologies is poised to continue its operations under the oversight of a new independent registered public accounting firm, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and financial reporting integrity.

The company included a letter from M&K CPAs PLLC and relevant financial statements as part of the filing. This move marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

