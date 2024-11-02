Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 449.10 ($5.82), with a volume of 24108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.87).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 509.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £275.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.06 and a beta of -0.25.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

