Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 924 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.