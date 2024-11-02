Lmcg Investments LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 3,148,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,593. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

