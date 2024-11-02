Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.18. 550,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.28 and a 52 week high of $524.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.