Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 226,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 3,371,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,421. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

