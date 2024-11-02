Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,299. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

