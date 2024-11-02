Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

