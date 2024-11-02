Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 7,657 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 28.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.