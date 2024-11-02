Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 7,657 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 28.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.