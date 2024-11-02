Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

