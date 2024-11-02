LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $273.00 to $311.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $291.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.