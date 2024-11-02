Macquarie Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.