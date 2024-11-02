Magyar Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend and Financial Results

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR), the parent company of Magyar Bank, revealed its financial status and a declared quarterly cash dividend on October 31, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing the outcomes for the three and twelve months concluding on September 30, 2024.

Get alerts:

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Magyar Bancorp reported net income of $2.5 million, marking an upturn from $2.2 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Likewise, the net income for the entire fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, amounted to $7.8 million, slightly hiking from $7.7 million in the prior year.

Moreover, the basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended September 30, 2024, were $0.41 and $1.23, respectively, reflecting an improvement compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

Magyar Bancorp’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on November 27, 2024. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2024. The company also disclosed the opening of a new branch office in Martinsville to expand its services in the central New Jersey marketplace.

John Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Magyar Bancorp, acknowledged the challenging banking landscape amid prolonged yield curve inversion. He highlighted the bank’s prudent regulatory compliance, allowing for a 12% annual increase in the loan portfolio, leading to a noticeable offset of industry-wide interest margin compression.

Financial details and additional analyses for the said periods will be incorporated into the Form 10-K report. The company’s press release on the dividend, along with the quarterly earnings announcement, has been included as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K filing with the SEC.

The financial statement indicated various increases and decreases in interest and dividend income, net interest margin, non-interest income, expenses, and balance sheet data. Magyar Bancorp’s total assets saw a growth to $951.9 million, with notable changes in loans receivable, interest-earning deposits, and equity.

Magyar Bancorp continues its commitment to delivering financial services to its community, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and fostering growth opportunities. The company’s future prospects remain positive, guided by a strong local economy and a dedicated team supporting its banking offerings.

Contact: John Reissner, 732.214.2083

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Magyar Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also