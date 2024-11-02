Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.27. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

