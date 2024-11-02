Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.27. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magyar Bancorp
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.