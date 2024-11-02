Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Jerry M. Bauer Buys 10,000 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,379.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $412,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

