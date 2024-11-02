Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,197. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.84. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $378.48 and a fifty-two week high of $527.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 43.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

