Mathes Company Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1,545.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 198,102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,504,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance
BSTZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 275,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.95.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
