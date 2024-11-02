Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

