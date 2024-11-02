Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 2,939,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 513,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 12.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,301.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $300.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11,200.00) by $11,500.00. The business had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -27 earnings per share for the current year.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
