MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 426,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 968,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

