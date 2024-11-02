Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

