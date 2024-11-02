Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 65,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,340 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 224.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

