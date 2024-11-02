Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -7,280.18% -81.74% -24.38% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ayro and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayro and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $500,000.00 10.18 -$34.16 million ($7.04) -0.11 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.29 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayro.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metro One Telecommunications beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

