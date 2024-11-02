MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Up 9% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 472,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 688,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

