Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$995.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.4 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

MCW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 4,089,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.65 million. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

