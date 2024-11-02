Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$995.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.4 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 4,089,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

