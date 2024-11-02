Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FND opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after buying an additional 73,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.