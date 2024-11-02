Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLF. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 5,074,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $105,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.