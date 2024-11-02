Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

