Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Moog has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years. Moog has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Moog Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOG-A opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.00.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

