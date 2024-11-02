Morgan Stanley Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $98.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

