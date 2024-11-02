M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP John R. Taylor Sells 1,436 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,678.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

MTB stock opened at $192.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

