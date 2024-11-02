Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 40.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $129,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

Macerich Stock Down 2.0 %

Macerich stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.05%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

