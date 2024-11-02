Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nutrien by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 217,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $48.36 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.