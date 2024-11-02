Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.67 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

