Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $150.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.