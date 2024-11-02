MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
MustGrow Biologics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seeds. It provides Biocontrol technology platform to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and others; treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, and home and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets where glyphosate has been banned; and suppress sprouting, and treat disease and pathogen for storage and food preservation markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MustGrow Biologics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.