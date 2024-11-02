Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,226 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.30 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.